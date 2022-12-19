By Venus N Msyani

Showing that he supports assets declaration by elected public officials, the United States Ambassador to Zambia is rendering the support Zambia needs most in the fight against corruption.

Zambians are demanding that president Hakainde Hichilema declare his assets and liabilities publicly and may have started losing hope because of a lack of support. Gonzales’s article acts as a booster to this demand.

Standing up for accountability with elected officials’ finances is the way to go for Zambia to end corruption.

In his own words, Gonzales says corruption will not be dismantled overnight, but it can be dismantled through systematic reforms that 1) enhance transparency, particularly in public procurements and asset declarations by public officials; 2) empower robust media and civil society to conduct oversight; and 3) bolster strict accountability mechanisms.

Ambassador Gonzales says Zambians play a crucial role in the fight against corruption by demanding action on these efforts from elected officials.

President Hichilema is an elected official hence would be a mistake to think he is missing in Gonzales’s mind. Closely analyzing his language, the Ambassador is encouraging Zambians not to lose hope. To keep demanding until Hichilema publicly declares his assets and liabilities.

Every Zambian need read Gonzales’s article. Was posted on December 9, 2022, by the US Embassy in Lusaka to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and the title is Corruption is a Cancer, You Are the Cure.

No doubt it will take the fight against corruption in Zambia to another level. At the moment the fight can be described as stalled as hesitating to declare assets and liabilities is draining peoples’ confidence.

Nevertheless, Gonzales doesn’t deny the new dawn administration credit it deserves. He commends the administration for its commitment to addressing corruption and taking initial steps in the right direction by canceling high-profile and problematic public contracts signed under dubious circumstances and by investigating credible corruption complaints.

“There is still much more work to be done to end corruption in Zambia systematically and hold those engaged in corrupt practices to account.” Observes Gonzales.

Yes, much more work is needed to end corruption in Zambia but the fact remains the same. Gonzales’s opinion will make a huge difference. At the moment Zambia needs more support like this. Once every Zambian realizes that corruption is cancer and he/she is a cure, the work ahead will be easy.

