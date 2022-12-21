9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Two Foreign Nationals fined in Kapiri for illegal entry

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Two Foreign Nationals fined in Kapiri for illegal entry
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kapiri Mposhi Resident Magistrate Arnold Kasongamulilo has fined two foreign nationals for illegal entry in Zambia.

Eric Pablo, 26, a Burundian national and businessman and Jorge Belmira, 32, a Mozambican national have been fined K 8,000 and K 7,000 , respectively, or three months in default respectively for entering in Zambia illegally.

The duo was arrested on 15th December 2022 at Luanshimba Security Check Point, along the Great North Road by immigration officers checking immigration requirement compliance on the travelling public.

Pablo, a Burundian national but resident of Sumba Wanga District, Tanzania, was found aboard a bus from Kabwe to Kitwe without any travelling documents legalizing his presence in Zambia.

On the other hand Belmira a resident of Matola area in Maputo, Mozambique was apprehended aboard a bus from Kasumbalesa, DRC, enroute to Mozambique with a Mozambican passport bearing number AB 1097380, but without an official endorsement for Zambia at the port of entry.

This is contrary to Section 12 (2) and 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia.

The duo readily pleaded guilty to the offence. In mitigation, the duo pleaded with the court to repatriate them to their respective countries of residence pledging not to repeat the same offence.

But Magistrate Kasongamulilo noted that cases of illegal entry into Zambia have become common in Kapiri Mposhi and that the court has a duty to mete out stiff punishment to deter would be offenders.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema dedicates 2023 to economic recovery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Two Foreign Nationals fined in Kapiri for illegal entry

Kapiri Mposhi Resident Magistrate Arnold Kasongamulilo has fined two foreign nationals for illegal entry in Zambia. Eric Pablo, 26,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man on the run after beating his 14-year old son to death

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 50-year old man of Kalulushi Town on the Copperbelt Province is on the run after beating his 14-year old son to death over...
Read more

PF cadre Francis Muchemwa earned over K 1.5 million on ZESCO payroll, court told

General News Chief Editor - 5
BUSINESSMAN Francis Muchemwa, alias commander two, was on Zesco payroll between 2015 and last year, Lusaka Chief Resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has been told. A...
Read more

National Action for Quality Education says the year 2022 has been fairly good

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has described the year 2022 as fairly good for the education sector following a number...
Read more

Zambia to Host Summit for Democracy in 2023 with Support of Co-Hosts Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea

General News Chief Editor - 3
Zambia will host the Summit for Democracy in 2023, with the support of co-hosts Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea, as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.