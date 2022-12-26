Zambia’s new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato, has outlined a plan for national development through the arts in 2023. In a statement, Mr Fumba emphasized the integral role that art plays in the social, political, and economic development of a country, and outlined a plan to reorganize the arts sector in order to better meet the needs and demands of artists.

To maximize the value of art economically and socially, Mr Fumba outlined a plan to reorganize the arts sector in order to create structures that are more responsive to the needs and demands of artists in the country. These structures, whose functions will be clearly defined, will require a mindset change from administrators to practitioners. To achieve this, the ministry will work closely with the National Arts Council of Zambia and various arts associations in the country, building the capacity of the council and supporting the existence of the associations.

Mr Fumba also stressed the importance of strong art associations in promoting and protecting the interests of individual artists. “Strong Art Associations are critical in promoting and protecting the interests of individual artists,” he said. “The Ministry will be working to build the capacity of the council to enable it serve the artists to the fullest capacity.”

In addition to supporting the arts sector internally, the ministry also plans to prioritize creating an ecosystem that is supportive and favorable to artists. This will include supporting art-based enterprises and investors who can add value to the arts and artists in Zambia. Mr Fumba invited the business community and entrepreneurs to consider partnering with the ministry in responding to the industry’s needs, stating that “the challenges that artists face in Zambia are business opportunities that we hope entrepreneurs can help address.”

To further support the arts sector, the ministry is seeking partnerships with financial institutions, such as banks, and will engage with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to see how artists and art-based businesses can benefit from existing resources.

In conclusion, Mr Fumba stated that the development of necessary policies is a priority and that the ministry is actively working on finalizing a number of them. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a great year ahead, thanking them for their support.