9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Wins, Frankie on the Mend

By sports
55 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LIST: Fashion Wins, Frankie on the Mend
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

We take a brief wrap of how some of our overseas-based stars fared in competitive action at their respective clubs over Christmas.

=SCOTLAND
-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the first 56 minutes for second placed Rangers in Friday’s 1-0 away Scottish Premiership win over second from bottom Ross County.
Fashion, who has scored two goals in his last three league starts for Rangers, was on hand with the assist for John Lundstram’s 35th minute goal.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda remains sidelined with an injury since the Scottish Championship resumed a fortnight ago.
During Musonda’s absence, third placed Ayr on Friday lost 2-0 at home to leaders Dundee FC.


=ENGLAND
The EPL returned to action on Boxing Day after the season resumed with cup action last week following the month long FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Leicester City was home on Monday hosting Newcastle but lost 3-0.
Striker Patson Daka started for Leicester before he was substituted in the 46th minute

Previous articleThe 2022 e-census was successfully undertaken as it achieved universal coverage-Musokotwane

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Wins, Frankie on the Mend

We take a brief wrap of how some of our overseas-based stars fared in competitive action at their respective...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chisi Happy With 2023 AFCON U20 Group C Draw

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe says the 2023 AFCON U20 draws are fair and has set a massive target heading to the Egypt finals. Chisi's...
Read more

Zambia Know Their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C Opponents

Sports sports - 1
Zambia U20 knows their 2023 U20 AFCON opponents after the tournament draws were made on Friday evening in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt will host the 2023...
Read more

Chivuta :Let’s Give Grant Support

Sports sports - 2
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Noah Chivuta has asked Zambians to support new National Team coach Avram Grant. Israeli Grant, the former Chelsea and Ghana coach, was unveiled...
Read more

Zambia U23’s Kuwait Friendly Postponed

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U23 will be spending Christmas at home after their international friendly date away against Kuwait was postponed. Osward Mutapa's home-based player’s team was due...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.