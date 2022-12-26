We take a brief wrap of how some of our overseas-based stars fared in competitive action at their respective clubs over Christmas.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the first 56 minutes for second placed Rangers in Friday’s 1-0 away Scottish Premiership win over second from bottom Ross County.

Fashion, who has scored two goals in his last three league starts for Rangers, was on hand with the assist for John Lundstram’s 35th minute goal.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda remains sidelined with an injury since the Scottish Championship resumed a fortnight ago.

During Musonda’s absence, third placed Ayr on Friday lost 2-0 at home to leaders Dundee FC.



=ENGLAND

The EPL returned to action on Boxing Day after the season resumed with cup action last week following the month long FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Leicester City was home on Monday hosting Newcastle but lost 3-0.

Striker Patson Daka started for Leicester before he was substituted in the 46th minute

