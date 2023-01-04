Farmers in Mkushi District’s Musakamaba agricultural Camp have observed that the delay in the distribution of Urea fertilizer could lead to poor harvest in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Jonas Kufwata of Fibanga said the delay in the distribution of inputs may result in household poverty as the year unfolds.

Mr Kufwata, who is village Headman as well as Misekelo Cooperative Chairperson, said there is need for Government to intervene and act promptly on the agency that has been accorded the Tender to distribute the fertilizer.

He said the farmers however commend Government’s agricultural policy of subsidizing small scale farmers with FISP program that is accented towards crop diversity through provision of maize, soya bean and groundnut seed.

The Headman said whilst there was no problem with the D-compound which had been distributed early last Month, the situation is worrisome with Urea as the most of maize is now waist length height.

“if the distribution of Urea fertilizer is delayed further, this would defeat the ideal phase for applying this input and it will then affect the harvest,” he said.

According to data obtained from Mkushi District Agricultural Coordination Office, the district has already received and distributed its 2,415 by 50kg bags of D-compound fertilizer allocation.

Similar quantity for Urea fertilizer is being awaited to cater for 16,101 FISP beneficiaries from the 2022—2023 exercise.