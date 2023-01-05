The government has urged Ndola City Council (NCC) management to apply for change of use of the old masala cemetery for other beneficial purposes.

Local Government and Rural Development Technical Services Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri says this is because parts of the old cemetery is vast and can be used for other developmental aspects.

Speaking when he visited the site in Ndola on Wednesday, Mr. Phiri said as government is confident in the private public partnership, there was need for the NCC to finalise the issue of surrounding of the said land.

“ If the land is not put to good use some people might encroach on it adding that it will be too late for the council to step in then, “ he warned.

The Permanent Secretary has further advised the local authority to engage the community and the relatives of the deceased buried at the said the cemetery before doing anything.

Once all is put in place the council should invite investors to partner with them and help develop what will be proposed by the people of Masala, Mr Phiri said.

The old masala grave site which has remained unused for over 50 years is now being used for agriculture purposes by the local people.