PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Scores in Rangers Victory

Here are some selected briefs on how some of our foreign-based stars fared in competitive action at their respective clubs this past weekend. 

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: On Sunday, midfielder Larry Bwalya played the first half of Amazuluy’s  2-1 away loss to Royal AM.
-On Saturday,  Sekhukhune United beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 away.
Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was on the bench while midfielder  Roderick Kabwe came off in the 68th minute.

-SuperSport United: On the same date, Gampani Lungu was substituted at the start of the second half in SuperSport’s 2-1 away loss to Golden Arrows.

-Maritzburg United: That same afternoon, striker Friday Samu’s four-month goal drought continued and he was substituted in the 58th minute of their 1-0 away win over Marumo Gallants.

=ENGLAND
Striker  Patson Daka came on in the  81st minute of Leicester City’s  1-0 away win over Gillingham in the  FA  Cup third round on Saturday. Leicester is back in Cup action on Tuesday in the League Cup against New Castle.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala played the opening  71 minutes for second placed Rangers in their 2-0 away win over second from bottom Dundee United on  Sunday.
Fashion scored Rangers’ first goal in the 54th minute to score his  4 league goal of the 2022/2023 campaign.


=ITALY
Midfielder Lameck Banda came on in the 66th minute of mid-table Serie A club Lecce’s 0-0 away draw at fourth from bottom Spezia on Sunday. 

