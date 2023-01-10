FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium will host Zambia Shepolopolo’s next match.

Fans have been asking Football House to consider taking matches involving the Senior Women National Team to Heroes Stadium.

Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka has been the base for Shepolopolo in the recent past.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s side is about to commence preparations for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said Shepolopolo will play a friendly match in Lusaka before leaving for the World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“The Copper Queens will also be kicking starting their 2023 FIFA World Cup preparations in a few days. Theirs is a defined program with the FIFA Window scheduled for 13-22 February that will be an opportunity for an international friendly match,” Kamanga wrote.

“Tentatively, we will be hosting our opponents as a well-planned send-off match for our Copper Queens for their fans at National Heroes Stadium,” he said.

At the World Cup, Zambia is in Group C alongside Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan.