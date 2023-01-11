Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has announced plans to focus on unblocking barriers in the supply chain of medicines and medical supplies. This announcement came during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Moataz Anwar, who brought a message of cooperation and goodwill from the Egyptian government to the Zambian government in the health sector.

Minister Masebo acknowledged the need for Zambia to learn from other African countries that are performing well in the health sector, specifically mentioning Egypt. She welcomed the initiative of exchange programs between Zambian medical specialists and their Egyptian counterparts, to share knowledge and address areas of need.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Anwar, also expressed his commitment to continuing collaboration between the two governments. This partnership aims to improve access to medicines and medical supplies for the people of Zambia and improve the country’s overall health outcomes.

The issue of medicine shortages has been a persistent problem in Zambia, and Minister Masebo’s pledge to address this issue in the coming year is welcomed news for the country’s citizens. The collaboration with Egypt, a country with a strong track record in the health sector, bodes well for the success of this initiative.

In summary, Zambia’s Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said that one of the main focus area of the ministry in 2023 is to unblock barriers in the supply chain of medicines and medical supplies. This came during a visit by the Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia who brought a message of good will and cooperation from the Egyptian Government to the Zambian Government in the health sector. the minister Welcomed the initiative of exchange programmes between Zambian medical specialists and Egyptian counterparts to share knowledge in areas of need.