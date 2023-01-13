Photo Gallery Updated: January 13, 2023 El Mukuka presents his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab , ‘UNASIFU’ By staff January 13, 2023 55 views 0 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPrint Photo GalleryEl Mukuka presents his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab ,... staff El Mukuka released his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab in the beautiful language of Swahili with Enzo Siffredi and BAQABO from Zanzibar. The song is available on all digital platforms. Previous articleWynter Kabimba expresses concerns over HH ‘s strong ties to foreign powers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest News Feature PoliticsChief Editor - January 13, 2023Wynter Kabimba expresses concerns over HH ‘s strong ties to foreign powersZambia's political landscape is faced by allegations of President Hakainde Hichilema's ties to foreign powers and potential state capture.... Feature Politics Monde criticizes President Hichilema for the poor current state of the economy Chief Editor - January 13, 2023 Columns First Time I Met President Kaunda Chief Editor - January 13, 2023 General News Behavioral change is key to the success of fighting corruption in the country Chief Editor - January 13, 2023 Headlines President Hakainde Hichilema against sidelining China in preference to the West Chief Editor - January 13, 2023 - Advertisement - More Articles In This Category Roberto kicks off the year 2023 with brand new music video “Nobody“ Photo Gallery staff - January 12, 2023 Esther Chungu releases ‘Asumbulwe’ music video Photo Gallery staff - January 12, 2023 Chef 187 unveils tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album, ‘Broke Nolunkumbwa’ Photo Gallery staff - January 9, 2023 Xaven unveils highly anticipated video for ‘Ndine Olowa’ Photo Gallery staff - January 6, 2023