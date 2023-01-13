9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

El Mukuka presents his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab , ‘UNASIFU’

staff
By staff
55 views
0
Photo GalleryEl Mukuka presents his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab ,...
staff
staff

el mukuka

El Mukuka released his first release of 2023, an Afro-Latin collab in the beautiful language of Swahili with Enzo Siffredi and BAQABO from Zanzibar.

The song is available on all digital platforms.

Previous article
Wynter Kabimba expresses concerns over HH ‘s strong ties to foreign powers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor -

Wynter Kabimba expresses concerns over HH ‘s strong ties to foreign powers

Zambia's political landscape is faced by allegations of President Hakainde Hichilema's ties to foreign powers and potential state capture....
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.