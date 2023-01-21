The Department of Immigration has apprehended Seventeen (17) suspected prohibited immigrants in Chongwe’s Silverest area.

The seventeen who are suspected of Ethiopian Origin were apprehended following information received from the Zambia Police, who had received a report of suspected prohibited immigrants at Kapwelyomba Farm on Great East Road.

“Acting on information from the Zambia Police, who had received a report of the presence of suspected prohibited immigrants at Kapwelyomba Farm along Great East Road by some Security guards while conducting routine patrols within the Farm, the Officers rushed to the scene and found a total number of seventeen (17) suspected prohibited immigrants of Ethiopian origin,” she said.

In a press statement released to ZANIS, Immigration Acting Public Relations Officer Josephine Malambo said investigations have since been instituted to establish how the suspects landed at the farm as well as establish the identity of the farm owner.

Ms Malambo disclosed that the immigrants are all male aged between 12 and 25 years and that the case is therefore being treated as a case of suspected human trafficking.

“Investigations have been instituted to find out how the immigrants found themselves at the said location as well as identify the owner of the farm. The immigrants are all male, aged between 12 and 25 and thus, the matter is being treated as a case of suspected human trafficking,” she added.

She has further disclosed that the immigrants have since been transferred to Mwembeshi Correctional Facility together with the 18 immigrants that were apprehended earlier in the morning in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage II by the Zambia Police, pending further immigration formalities.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka in the early hours of today intercepted and apprehended 15 prohibited immigrants believed to be Ethiopians.

And 18 more suspected prohibited immigrants who escaped a police drag net in the early hours of today, have been cornered bringing a total of 33 suspected prohibited immigrants in custody.

The first 15 suspects were apprehended in Kaunda Square Stage II around 01:00 hours this morning.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has confirmed the arrests to the media in Lusaka yesterday.

Mr Mwale said police officers manning Mono Police Check point along the Great East Road in Silverest area got suspicious after three mini buses passed them at high speed without stopping.

He said Police officers pursued the mini buses and intercepted one mini bus, a Toyota Haice, bearing registration number AIB 4244 and fleet number 211065 off Simusokwe Road in Kaunda Square Stage II where they apprehended 13 suspects.

Mr Mwale said after interrogations, it was discovered that the suspects were 20 in the mini bus and seven including the driver managed to escape immediately they noticed that they were being pursued by police officers.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer added that police ‘combed’ the area in Kaunda Square and later apprehended two suspects around 02:30 hours.

Mr Mwale said that initial investigations indicate that the suspects entered Zambia through Mwami Border in Eastern Province.

“All the 15 suspects were taken in police custody awaiting to be formally handed over to the Department of Immigration,” said Mr Mwale.