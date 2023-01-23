This morning, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, and her team to State House for a crucial meeting to discuss the economic situation of the country. During the meeting, Hichilema thanked the IMF for supporting Zambia’s home-grown economic transformation agenda and urged them and other similar institutions to do more in ensuring that their programs have an immediate impact on the people of Zambia.

The meeting focused on the need for tangible and speedy progress in resolving Zambia’s debt restructuring process in order to quickly put the country on a more sound economic footing. Ms. Georgieva commended the Zambian government’s good use of public resources in pivoting towards areas of social growth such as education. She affirmed the Fund’s commitment to the Zambian people, whom she hailed as the country’s best resource.

Ms. Georgieva was impressed with the efforts made by the Zambian government to tackle the country’s debt situation and key economic reforms, which have laid the foundation for sustainable economic growth. In December 2021, the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Zambian authorities on a new arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for 2022-2025 in the amount of about US$1.4 billion to help restore macroeconomic stability and provide the foundation for an inclusive economic recovery.

Ms. Georgieva said she is elated that Zambia has made tremendous progress towards restoring the economy supported by the IMF, which seeks to restore fiscal and debt sustainability. She also stated that the IMF is keen to continue its engagement with Zambia to generate more momentum for economic growth.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said that further delay in debt restructuring may affect the gains that have been made so far and hopes that the restructuring program can be concluded before the end of the first quarter of 2023. The head of state said that the expedition of the debt restructuring program will create fiscal space for the much-needed social spending, investment, and strengthen economic governance.

In conclusion, this visit gives renewed hope for heightened collaboration between the Zambian government and the IMF and reaffirms the Fund’s confidence in Zambia’s home-grown reform agenda. The President and the Managing Director are both optimistic that the debt restructuring process will be concluded before the end of the first quarter of 2023, and with the IMF’s support, Zambia will be able to achieve sustainable economic growth and improve the lives of its people.