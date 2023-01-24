Mumamba Numba has quietly made a good impression in his first three games in charge of Kabwe Warriors.

Numba was appointed Warriors coach in mid-December three months after he was sacked by Zesco United after three seasons in charge of the nine-time champions.

He was fired after two successive failures to qualify Zesco to continental group stage competition.

Numba’s return to the bench has seen him start his tenure with a three-match unbeaten start in his six-month deal with Warriors.

Last Saturday, Warriors beat Prison Leopards 2-1 at home in the Kabwe derby to hand Numba his second win in charge.

This is after kicking off his reign on January 8 with a 1-0 victory over Nkana at the same venue and has now collected 7 out of a possible 9 points.

The results see Warriors move second from last and out of the bottom four relegation zone and now sit on the trapdoor at number 14th on 23 points, three points behind his former charges Zesco who are 10th.

Next up for Numba is a big test against the defending champions Red Arrows whom they visit this Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

But Arrows have picked up one point after losing five straight games and trace their last league win to November 19 when they beat Nkwazi 2-1 at Nkoloma.

Meanwhile, the standard has already been set for Numba against Arrows by his predecessor George Lwandamina whom he replaced at Zesco and who has now replaced him at the same club.

Warriors beat Arrows 1-0 under Lwandamina in Kabwe in the first leg played on September 1.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 20

21/01/2023

Green Buffaloes 0-Nchanga Rangers 0

Zanaco 3(Abraham Siankombo 28′, Stephen Chulu 31′ og, Francis Mustafa 75′)-Nkana 2(Bob Chansa 45′ 71′)

Chambishi 1(Eddy Sinyangwe 62′)-FC MUZA 2(Emmanuel Manda 21′, Andrew Phiri 55′)

Power Dynamos 0-Green Eagles 0

Napsa Stars 1 (Musonda Kapembwa 27′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Buildcon 0-Forest Rangers 5

(Quadri Kola 24’88’, Moro Amenu 43′, Moyela Libamba 75′ 90′)

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Red Arrows 0

22/01/2023

Kabwe Warriors 2(Tinkler Sinkala 9′, Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba 53′)-Prison Leopards 1(David Obashi 50′)

Zesco United 0-Nkwazi 0

=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 20

21/01/2023

Young Green Buffaloes 3-1 Trident

(Sichalwe Izukanji 16’, Robert Makadani 78’ 88’/Peter Musukuma 4’)

Kitwe United 0-1 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

(Michael Mkandawire 62’)

Lusaka Dynamos 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

(Bieven Ekofu 57’pen/Evans Musonda 55’)

Konkola Blades 1-1 Aguila Stars

(Francis Mubanga 3’/Paul Katayi 20’)

Kafue Celtic 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

(Isaac Chilimina 80’)

*City of Lusaka 2-1 Livingstone Pirates

(Charles Katongo 7′, Clement Shimonde 35’/Mike Nyangu 80′)

*Completed in the morning of 22/01/2023 after it was halted in the 29th minute after rain left the pitch waterlogged.

22/01/2023

Mutondo Stars 1-0 BARTS FC

(Jackson Kampamba 76’)

Jumulo 2-1 Kafue Eagles

(Nicholas Chipoya 8’, Kunda Mazinga 50’/ Ben Chengo 31’)

POSTPONED

Atletico Lusaka-Indeni

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

22/01/2023

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):11

Moyela Libamba(Forest):9

Christian Saile (Nchanga Rangers):7

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):7

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):7

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):6

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):6

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):6

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):5

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):5

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):5

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):4

Bobo Angwenya (FC MUZA):4

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):4

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Ernest Mbewe (Green Eagles):4

Josphat Kasusu (Lumwana):4

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):4

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):4

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):4

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors):3

Moro Amenu(Lumwana 1 /Forest 2):3

Bob Chansa (Nkana):3

Harrison Chisala (Nkana):3

Bruce Musakanya (Kansanshi):3

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):3

Augustine Mulenga (Napsa Stars):3

Dina Dinanga (Lumwana Radiants):3

Djo Ntambwe (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Bernard Kumwenda (Nkwazi):3

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):3

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):3

Enock Sakala Jr(Zesco United):3

Malan Gondwe (Chambishi):3

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):3

Isaac Ngoma (Prison Leopards):3

Brian Mwila (Power Dynamos):3

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):3

Conlyde Luchanga (Red Arrows):3

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):3

Mandra Muyela (FC MUZA):3

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):3

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):3

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):2

Eddie Sinyangwe (Chambishi):2

Fredrick Mwimanzi (Napsa Stars):2

Bartuel Tembo (Kabwe Warriors):2

Charles Zulu (Zanaco):2

Jesse Were (Kansanshi):2

Jonathan Manongo (Buildcon):2

Pheuzzy Chibandika (Lumwana):2

Simon Nkhata (Napsa Stars):2

Lionel Ngonga (Buildcon):2

Wezzy Kumwenda (Nkwazi):2

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):2

Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):2

Keegan Zulu (Napsa Stars):2

Ocean Mushure (Kabwe Warriors):2

Ruddy Kansietoko (Chambishi):2

Robin Siame (Green Buffaloes):2

Moussa Souleymanou (Zanaco):2

Ronald Olaki (Buildcon):2

John Chingandu (Zesco ):2

Simon Mulenga (Green Eagles):2

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):2

Geoerge Chaloba (Red Arrows):2

Francis Kasaka (Chambishi):2

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):2

John Sikaumbwa (Zanaco):2

Tshite Mweshi (Zanaco):2

Marvin Jere (Kansanshi):2

Kondwani Mhango (FC MUZA):2

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):2

Vincent Oburu (Zesco):2

Kizito Keziron (Zesco):2

Chabala Kasanda (Chambishi):2

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):2

Austin Banda (Napsa Stars):2

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):2