FAZ and the Morocco Football Federation have extended their football development agreement for another two years.

The two associations have had a technical agreement for the last seven years that has seen both Zambia men’s and women’s teams hold training camps in the North African nation.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and his Moroccan counterpart Fouzi Lekjaa renewed the memorandum of understanding in Rabat last week.

“It is yet another milestone in our football development agenda with the MoU offering opportunities for knowledge transfer and support to grow youth and women football as well as technical support,” Kamanga said.

“In March, we are sending three coaches for the CAF Pro License course. Additionally, Morocco has a huge pool of qualified coaches who are available to support some of our Super League teams who may seek technical assistance.

“Under this agreement, Zambia and Morocco will organize international friendly matches for senior men and women’s teams as part of preparing for international engagements.”

