Police in Kawambwa have retrieved the body of a six year old child who went missing after her teacher allegedly chased her for crying in class.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Gloria Mulele has confirmed that the body was found floating on Saturday.

Ms Mulele said the body of the girl whom she identified as Precious Kaunda was seen floating on Ng’ona River by three boys who were fishing along the river who later informed their parents.

She said police received the report from Alex Monga of Polo Village that the body had been found floating on the river.

The Police Commissioner said Police rushed to the scene of crime and managed to retrieve the body which was in a decomposed state.

Ms Mulele stated that upon conduct a search, police found a school bag, pant, half pair of shoes, pencil, pair of socks and struggling marks.

She further said physical inspection of the body revealed that the lower and upper lips, part of the nose and private parts were removed.

Ms Mulele said the body was taken to Kawambwa District Hospital Mortuary where postmodern was conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

She said according to the Doctor’s findings, the girl died due to excessive bleeding and shock.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that the body was later handed over to the relatives for burial as police have continued with investigations as they suspect a foul play.