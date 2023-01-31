Chief Justice Mumba Malila has urged Adjudicators in the country to deal with court cases in strict compliance with the law.

Dr Malila says compliance to the laws is an important role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and administering justice to the people.

The Chief Justice said the judiciary has an important role to uphold the rule of law by being independent and impartial.

Dr Malila said this at the ceremonial opening of the Kasama high court criminal session for 2023.

And Dr Malila stated that the judiciary has in the last few months effected many administrative developments which are changing the way things are being done in the judiciary.

He said the passage of the children’s code Act no 12 of 2022 which came into effect on 11th August 2022 has created new obligations for the judiciary which require among other things realignment of rules in child justice administration.

“It is with this in mind that I have decided to appoint an advisory committee to be chaired by a Senior Judge to advise on how best we can consider the practicalities for fully implementing the children’s code act and make recommendations for constitutional reform which could feed into the constitution review process whenever it begins,” he said.

And Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao who was represented by Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape said government is committed to the promotion of access to justice through the Eighth National Development Plan.

Hon. Mbao said it was important that there are no delays in disposing of court cases.

He pointed out that a corruption free judicial system is an important pillar in the delivery of justice.

“As you are aware, in the absence of justice there is injustice,” he said.

Later, the Chief justice paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu at his palace in Mungwi District.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu commended Dr Malila for sending a resident High court judge in Kasama.

“You have brought justice closer to the people by sending a Resident Judge for Kasama high court,” the Chief Justice said.

The traditional leader also informed Dr Malila that witchcraft cases have become rampant in the area.

Dr Mumba Malila with his delegation, is on a tour of districts in Northern Province which include Kaputa, Mbala, Chilubi, Luwingu and Mpulungu.