Eastern Province Education Officer Brainley Malambo has warned teachers against indulging in relationships with pupils failure to which they will face stern action.

Mr Malambo has stated that one of the measures instituted to improve pupils’ performance in schools is for teachers to focus on educating the children.

He says his office will not condone teachers in the habit of having sexual relationships with pupils, warning that any teacher who will be found wanting will face instant dismissal.

The Provincial Education Officer was speaking when he addressed the media in Chipata to give a statement on the good performance of Grade 12 candidates in the 2022 school leaving examinations.

Mr Malambo explained that to curb uncomfortable teacher-pupil relationships, his office, working with other relevant institutions, has devised new measures aimed at teaching Christian values among learners.

“Teaching of Christian values in schools is important as it helps to develop character qualities such as kindness, honesty, responsibility and respect,” he said.

The Provincial Education Officer mentioned that head teachers across the province have also been instructed to not only provide education but instill moral values in children

On the Grade 12 examination results for 2022 school leaving examinations, Mr Malambo was impressed that the province recorded a 10 percent improvement compared to the previous year.

He said Eastern Province recorded the best results in the 2022 Grade 12 examinations, topping the other nine provinces.

He said that a total of 9,371 candidates out of 9,462, who sat for the Grade 12 School leaving examination, obtained full certificates while only 91 failed.

He attributed improved academic performance for both Grades 9 and 12 to behaviour change as a result of various measures that his office has instituted.