Vice President Mutale Nalumango has stated that the government does not have the funds to subsidize fuel. During an appearance on the “Let People Talk” program on Phoenix FM, the Vice President highlighted that the available resources have been allocated towards providing free education, quality health services and other sectors. However, she stated that the government is in the process of clearing the Indeni Oil Pipeline to reduce the cost of fuel transportation, which is expected to result in lower fuel prices.

Mrs Nalumango also stressed the importance of managing the available maize stocks to avoid food shortages. She pointed out that while the country is food secure and has adequate maize stocks, the recent weather patterns have necessitated the need to ensure that available stocks are not depleted. Mrs. Nalumango stated that even the recent exports of maize were controlled.

During the program, the Vice President also spoke about the importance of eating roller meal, which is cheaper and more nutritious than breakfast maize meal, according to her office’s studies. She advised farmers to use cow dung instead of expensive fertilizers, which will save them money. Mrs. Nalumango also challenged fellow politicians, including Hon. Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili, to deny whether they eat roller meal.

Critics have responded to Mrs Nalumango’s statements by pointing out that the Vice President is missing the point as Zambians are complaining about the rising cost of food in the absence of money and poverty, not the nutrition value of roller meal. Nalumango also accused oil marketing companies of hoarding fuel to profit from the monthly ERB increases in fuel prices, a similar accusation she made against millers.

The Vice President stated that the country is not responsible for fuel price hikes as Zambia does not produce its own oil. She expects fuel prices to eventually come down with the help of the TAZAMA oil pipeline and a deal with Angola. Nalumango recognized that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND promised a good life and reduced cost of living, but warned Zambians that these promises were based on little information and that the UPND has discovered that the PF did more damage than previously thought.

Mrs Nalumango advised Zambians to remember that the UPND and President Hichilema have five years to be judged and that the delays in fulfilling promises are due to limited information. The full interview can be found at the link provided.