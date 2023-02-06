The Zambia Flying Doctor Services have evacuated the remains of the 14 year old Chinsali boy, Derick Mwamba who was suffering from a heart condition following his demise yesterday morning around 05: 00 hours in Lusaka where he went for further medical attention.

Zambia Flying Doctor Services Public Relations Manager, Nambula Sililo, says the Flying Doctor Services had to evacuate the patient for professional attention at the Lusaka Heart Hospital on 26th January, 2023 following an appeal through Chinsali ZANIS crew.

Ms Sililo described the death of Derick as unfortunate saying the Zambia Flying Doctor Services work does not only end at evacuating patients but follows up on patients till the end of medical process and take them back to their dwelling place.

” We do not leave our patients just at the hospitals once we evacuate them but we follow through all the medical procedures they are given and also support them in any way possible and bring them back home where we picked them yet others live, today we are witnessing Derrick’s bodies brought back home which is unfortunately,” She adds.

She says bringing back patients alive is a success for the Zambia Flying Doctor Services.

Ms Nambula further said as a way of cautioning the burden of diseased patient family, the Zambia Flying Doctor Services has donated a sum of K2, 500 towards the funeral expenses for the late Derrick.

Ms Sililo told the ZANIS upon arrival at the Chinsali air strip last evening, that it was evident that Derick needed urgent medical attention following a news item that was aired over his condition.

And Chinsali District Commissioner Samson Muchemwa who was at hand to receive the remains of Derick said government through the Zambia flying Doctor Services and other health professionals did all it could to ensure that the young man survived.

He said it is unfortunate that death has robbed his family a chance to be with them even after so much effort was done to make him well again.

“As government we are deeply saddened by the demise of Derrick whom we all thought could survive especially after being evacuated to Lusaka Heart Hospital due to his condition at that time,” he bemoaned.

The DC has since called for peace, love, unity and comfort from above to be among the diseased family.

Meanwhile, Family representative has thanked Government through the Zambia Flying Doctors Services for help rendered to the family during the sickness of their son.

Headman Chipande says the people of Chipande Village are grateful for the gesture saying this has never happened before.

“We appreciate ZANIS, the DC, the Zambia Flying Doctors services and all the health staff for what they did in a quest to ensure that Derrick gets better ,” he said.

The story of Derick Mwamba attracted attention from the Flying Doctor Services among others just a few minutes after it was broadcast on the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) TV and the Zambia National Broadcasting Services (ZNBC) channels on Tuesday evening 24th January, 2023.