Patriotic Front presidential candidate Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has issued a statement regarding the recent attack on the Auditor General by the UPND government. In his statement, Hon. Mutotwe claims that the UPND government is attempting to circumvent accountability and perpetuate lies about their standard of governance. He alleges that the government has removed two deputies to the Auditor General, Clara Mazimba and Francis Mbewe, and warns the Auditor General, Dr. Dick Sichembe, that he will be fired next.

“The Auditor General is under severe attack,” Hon. Mutotwe stated. “This is in order for the UPND Government to circumvent accountability going forward. UPND wants to project and perpetuate lies (ubufi, boza) about their standard of governance.”

Hon. Mutotwe accuses the UPND of being desperate to show a good audit opinion to the public and cheating through audit opinions. He states that the professionals who will replace Dr. Sichembe and his deputies will not have the same level of capabilities, but will instead offer user-friendly audit opinions that cast the government in a good light.

“The people who will replace those positions for your now former two deputies including yours will not have the capabilities you and your deputies possessed,” Hon. Mutotwe explained. “Instead, their only consideration will be user friendliness. Those will be people with the capacity to produce favorable audit opinions for government in the face of glaring illegalities in fertilizer procurements, private audit service procurements, drug procurements, and now consultancy services in the mining sector being awarded to related pension fund management firms.”

Hon. Mutotwe fears that the country is in deep trouble and that the government will take action to cover up its mistakes. He warns Dr. Sichembe that he may face investigations from ACC, DEC, and the police to justify his dismissal, but encourages him to remain professional.

“Just go like Siyuni did, posterity will judge you right,” Hon. Mutotwe said. “The worst for you is not just losing your job. I am not a prophet, but I can assure you that for this government to justify your dismissal, they will take you to investigative agencies. Soon, you will be a client of ACC, DEC & police. Do not be unsettled, remain professional. All these maneuvers will be aimed at staining your professionalism to justify your removal.”