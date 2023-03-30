Ex-Zambia defender Elijah Litana has backed Chipolopolo winger Fashion Sakala’s style of play.

Sakala this week complained angrily that he was upset with accusations and abusive language by Zambians fans on the basis that he is a selfish footballer.

Litana has told Radio Icengelo Sports that Sakala is a young and good player who needs to be supported by fans.

He advised soccer fans against booing Sakala.

“That style of play helps him to score goals. Let soccer fans allow Fashion Sakala to continue with his style of play. Booing him that he is selfish is not good,” Litana said

The 1994, 1996 & 1998 Africa Cup star said heavy criticism will demoralise Sakala, who plays for Rangers in Scotland.

“In Zambia we have a tendency of complaining. Look at Patson Daka, people criticised him but he scored two goals last Sunday and everyone is quiet,” Litana said.