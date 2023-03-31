Darts Association of Zambia (DAZ) President Erick Siwale has hailed the fresh four-year term handed to him on a silver plate.

The DAZ on Saturday holds its elective Quadrennial Congress at the National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) in Lusaka.

Siwale, alongside his vice-president Brian Hateka, has been retained unopposed after a close nomination.

“In the past four years, we lost two years to Covid but that did not stop us from working hard and for the first time in a long time, Zambia took part in the regional championships. These are the Region Five youth games as well as the senior championships where we brought several medals,” he said.

Siwale said his ultimate goal during the new term would be to see Zambia successfully host the region five youth games in Lusaka this year.

“Zimbabwe was the original host country but the dates for the games which are about August and September coincided with that country’s general election. So, the regional body thought the next best country to give the hosting right to was Zambia.”

“But we have to wait for the Government to give us a go-ahead to accept the rights to host since they would be a stakeholder. I must mention though that the majority of the budget would be met by us of course we shall run to the government for assistance,” Siwale said.