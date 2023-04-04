Ex-Chipolopolo dependable defender Elijah Litana has cautioned Zambia against complacency after reviving chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup with two wins over Lesotho last month.

Second placed Zambia moved to nine points in Group H of the Africa Cup qualifiers after four matches played.

Litana, the three-time Africa cup star, said Zambian players must continue working hard because the race to the Africa Cup is not yet over.

“We have high chances of going to the Africa Cup. I think the players know what is at stake,” Litana said.

“Let the players keep the good performance we saw against Lesotho. Let them work hard.”

Zambia is seeking to end three successive AFCON qualification failures.

“We just need to continue pushing the players very hard. We should not relax after beating Lesotho. It is not yet over until the work is done.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports by phone, Litana asked fans to continue rallying Chipolopolo