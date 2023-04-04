The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has challenged the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to suspend mealie meal exports to neighboring countries in a bid to address the ongoing shortages and unaffordable prices of the staple food in the country.

In a press statement issued by PeP President Sean Tembo, the party called on President Hakainde Hichilema to admit that the policy of allowing mealie meal exports throughout the year is wrong and has undermined the food security of the nation. The statement further warned that if the President remains adamant on the issue, citizens may decide to protest against the continued shortages of mealie meal across the country.

The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has admitted the shortage of mealie meal in some parts of the country, mainly in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. According to MAZ President Andrew Chintala, the shortage is due to the continued illegal smuggling of the commodity to neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania. The government has, however, assured the nation that Zambia is food secure beyond the next harvest and expects mealie meal prices to gradually reduce.

A check by some media houses in various retail outlets and mini markets in Lusaka has revealed that 25kg bags of mealie meal have completely run out with only 5kg bags in stock. Some Lusaka residents have expressed concern over the persistent shortage of the commodity and are calling on authorities to urgently address the situation.

The PeP statement further states that the continued shortages as well as unaffordable prices of mealie meal across the country are totally unacceptable and pose a risk to the nation’s security. It is, therefore, the duty of the government to take necessary steps to ensure that the local market is supplied with enough mealie meal.

PeP has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to act promptly to address the situation and suspend mealie meal exports to neighboring countries. The party has called on the people of Zambia to no longer tolerate being subjected to hunger and misery by a President who has no idea of how to run a country.

The Millers Association of Zambia has assured the public that they will put in place measures aimed at addressing the situation and ensuring price stability in the market.