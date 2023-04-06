About 35 houses have collapsed in Chambeshi area of Mungwi district in Northern Province following heavy rains that were experienced in the past few weeks.

Mungwi Town Council Chairperson, Grace Chomba, who visited the affected families, described the situation as unfortunate.

Ms Chomba said there is need for emergency relief services for the affected families.

She said the situation poses a threat to the health of the community as all toilets have collapsed, making it difficult for them to access clean and safe drinking water.

And Mungwi District Commissioner, Muma Musonda, said the situation in Kampamba area is desperate and requires urgent government intervention.

Mr Musonda said the people of Kampamba need shelter, food and medical supplies in the wake of the floods.

He has since assured the affected families that the district administration is commitment to providing the necessary help.

He further said government is making efforts to ensure that the necessary help is rendered to the families as soon as possible.

And some flood victims have appealed to the government to intervene in their situation.

Nicholas Chileshe told ZANIS that the affected people no longer have access to some basic services following the submerging of the bridge that leads to health facilities.