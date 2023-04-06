Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Board Chairperson, Ms. Grace Sinkamba, has called on the Zambian government to review the country’s justice system, which she believes is in need of reform to make it more just and humane. During a media briefing held at the Mary Kazunga Hall in Lusaka on Thursday, 6th April 2023, Ms. Sinkamba stated that some of the laws currently on Zambia’s statute books continue to defy the legal principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”

“It is clear from the proceedings that there wasn’t any evidence linking Ms. Phiri to the murder. However, instead of being acquitted, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nolle. While we appreciate that the DPP has the right to enter a nolle prosequi, any time before Judgement, we strongly recommend that there is a need for the country to reform the law to clip some of these powers off the office of the Director of Prosecutions which are subject to abuse,” said Ms. Sinkamba.

Ms. Phiri, who was the Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General, was co-accused of the murder of a United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre, Lawrence Banda. She spent over a year in the Mongu Correctional Centre before being released on a nolle prosequi on Wednesday, 5th April 2023, just 24 hours before the judgment was to be delivered. Ms. Sinkamba expressed concern about the abuse of the legal process and called for the immediate review of the law to ensure that citizens are not punished for crimes they did not commit.

“We as the women’s movement call for the immediate review of our law to ensure that citizens are not punished for crimes that they did not commit. We still have a number of laws within our statutes that run against the spirit and letter of our Republican Constitution,” said Ms. Sinkamba.

Ms. Sinkamba also expressed sympathy for the family of Lawrence Banda and urged political leaders to avoid violence and focus on issue-based politics. “We want to implore our political leaders to be more issue-based and avoid any form of political violence that would lead to the loss of life as was the case in Kaoma, where Lawrence Banda was killed in cold blood,” she said.

Furthermore, Ms. Sinkamba called on the government to provide a clear road map on holding a national referendum for the inclusion of the expanded Bill of Rights in the Constitution. “May we take the opportunity to once again call upon the new dawn administration to facilitate a Constitutional review process to address the gaps in our national law. It is clearly evident that Zambia needs a credible and transparent constitutional review process that will help to consolidate our country’s democracy in deed and not only word,” she added.