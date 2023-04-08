Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information, Raphael Nakacinda, has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration of causing the mealie meal shortage in Zambia to pave the way for the importation of genetically modified foods. In a statement to the media, Mr. Nakacinda stated that the UPND’s mismanagement of maize stocks was part of a well-calculated plan to bring in GMO maize from the US and other countries.

Mr. Nakacinda went on to blame President Hakainde Hichilema and Agriculture Minister Mutolo Phiri for the failure to manage resources prudently and ensure adequate food supply for Zambians. He accused them of being total failures in the agriculture sector, which is critical to the growth of the nation.

According to Mr. Nakacinda, the importation of genetically modified foods would not only exacerbate the current food shortage but also endanger the health of Zambians. He further expressed concern that the UPND administration was using critical institutions such as the National Prosecution Office and Electoral Commission of Zambia to advance their interests.

Mr. Nakacinda’s accusations come amid a wave of mealie meal shortages in Zambia, which have left many citizens struggling to afford basic foodstuffs. The government has announced plans to import the commodity to alleviate the shortage, but Mr. Nakacinda believes this is part of a larger scheme to introduce genetically modified foods into the country.

Critics of genetically modified foods argue that they pose potential health risks and could have long-term effects on the environment. The debate over GMOs is a contentious issue worldwide, with some countries banning their use and others embracing the technology.