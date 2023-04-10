The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with serious concern the electoral violence ahead of the April 20, 2023 by-election in Muchinda Ward in Serenje District.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga has strongly condemned the acts of violence in Serenje.

She has called on all participating political parties to adhere to the campaign timetable which was developed and agreed upon after nominations by all participating political parties.

In a statement issued to the media , Ms Luhanga says the Commission will not hesitate to suspend campaigns in areas where violence occurs.

She warned political parties of disqualification if found wanting.

“The Commission warns all participating political parties that the Commission will be compelled to invoke the provisions of the Electoral Process Act which includes disqualification against erring political parties in the remaining days should these acts of violence continue,” she said.

Ms Luhanga further said it is unfortunate that incidences of violence are being recorded in the last few days when the process started out on a peaceful note.

“It is therefore, regrettable and worrying to start recording violence with just a few days before the poll day. The Commission would like to remind all participating political parties in the by-elections that the Electoral Code of Conduct applies to this period of campaigns and must be adhered to without exception,” she said.

Ms Luhanga said the Commission is aware that all the cases of violence have been reported to the Zambia Police and urged the service to beef up security in Muchinda Ward to restore law and order.

She has also reminded all political parties’ leadership to prevail over their supporters to be peaceful as they conduct campaigns.

Yesterday,