Former President Edgar Lungu has praised political analyst and Stellenbosch University Senior Lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa as a principled critic.

Prior to the 2021 election, Dr Sishuwa was one of the leading critics of president Lungu and the then ruling PF. The government and PF supporters, led by media director Mr Sunday Chanda, accused him of supporting then opposition UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema.

At one time, former Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba, asked the Inspector General of Police to arrest and charge the UNZA lecturer with sedition over his critical writings.

Since the election, Dr Sishuwa has shifted his criticism to President Hichilema’s government, much to the annoyance of UPND supporters. But after leaving office, former president Lungu now sees the same critic differently.

In a handwritten letter to Dr Sishuwa dated 6 April 2023, Mr Lungu regretted that he mistook his critic for a hired gun when he was in office.

“In retrospect, we should have met much earlier, maybe I could not have taken you as a hired gun. Otherwise, I read all your writings, although I had difficulties appreciating the motive for the reason I referred to. My interactions with you however, revealed you as a principled critic. There are many lessons, and we will continue to learn and perfect,” stated Mr Lungu. “Best wishes my brother with your research. You are welcome any time. Let’s continue talking.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sishuwa explained that he had met the former president as part of his academic work on the 2021 election. In a tweet posted on Saturday, the historian wrote that “The search for historical truth sometimes takes us to the most unlikely of sources. I had an insightful discussion with former president of Zambia Edgar Lungu as part of my research into the 2021 election and transfer of power. (The note and pics are shared with his permission).

Below is the President Lungu’s full letter.



