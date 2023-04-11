Chipata District Commissioner Elidah Banda has with immediate effect dissolved the Camp Agriculture Committee (CAC) at Kalunga Agricultural Camp in Luangeni after the misappropriation of 109 farming inputs during the 2022/2023 Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) distribution.

Mrs Banda said the Kalunga CAC committee led by the chairperson Alivati Daka, has been found with a case to answer for alleged theft of inputs meant for the farmers in the area.

ZANIS reports that the DC was speaking during a meeting held at Kalunga area to address the FISP issue after complaints to Luangeni Constituency Member of Parliament, Moses Moyo were tabled to him.

Mrs Banda said President Hakainde Hichilema was very clear that anyone found guilty of indulging in corrupt practices would be dealt with by law.

And Mr Moyo said the dissolved committee must return the alleged stolen inputs or face the wrath of the law saying President Hichilema was very clear on corruption especially any criminal activities involving FISP.

Meanwhile, Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO), Victor Zulu, questioned the farmers why they failed to inform him about the happenings in their area.