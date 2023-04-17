The United States (U.S) has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of new leadership to the Zambia Police Service.
In a statement issued to the media yesterday in Lusaka, US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Phil Dimon indicated that the move to appoint new leadership to Zambia Police Service presents an opportunity to reinforce impartiality in the application of the rule of law.
Mr Dimon said the appointments will also reinforces accountability for criminal offences while equally upholding the protection of the public safety, constitutional rights and freedoms.
He observed that the new leadership in the Zambia Police Service can engender great public trust by redoubling responsiveness to society’s need for security.
Mr Dimon noted that Zambia Police Service’s next chapter can directly benefit all Zambians through strict accountability from countering violent cadreism, to ending the impunity of traffic police who solicit bribes and to fighting corruption broadly within its ranks.
On Friday, April 14, 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema relieved Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba of his duties and appointed Graphel Musamba as the new Inspector General of Police.
We have again been insulted by US. So the move to fire Kajoba was initiated by the US. It is shameful that US embassy can make such comments about Zambian Police Service.
Hakainde wakeup, see the comments coming from the embassy. It has taken the embassy to see the partiality that Kajoba was exhibiting. So sad indeed!!!
A president controlled by whlte imperialist.
That is why he wears whlte gloves. Think about it, why doesn’t he wear black ones
What? cibeleshi ici nomba
Why didn’t they air their displeasure earlier?
We can clearly see who is calling the shots in the country.
Mr president please avoid rubbing shoulders with the neocons and the cabal ..
@ Chiza Chirwa, the level of paranoid being displayed here, frightens flies