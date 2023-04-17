The United States (U.S) has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of new leadership to the Zambia Police Service.

In a statement issued to the media yesterday in Lusaka, US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Phil Dimon indicated that the move to appoint new leadership to Zambia Police Service presents an opportunity to reinforce impartiality in the application of the rule of law.

Mr Dimon said the appointments will also reinforces accountability for criminal offences while equally upholding the protection of the public safety, constitutional rights and freedoms.

He observed that the new leadership in the Zambia Police Service can engender great public trust by redoubling responsiveness to society’s need for security.

Mr Dimon noted that Zambia Police Service’s next chapter can directly benefit all Zambians through strict accountability from countering violent cadreism, to ending the impunity of traffic police who solicit bribes and to fighting corruption broadly within its ranks.

On Friday, April 14, 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema relieved Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba of his duties and appointed Graphel Musamba as the new Inspector General of Police.