The Parliamentary Committee on Delegated Legislation has noted that the newly introduced Electronic Government Procurement System (GEPS) under the Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 30 of 2022, has failed to effectively facilitate an inclusive access to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) contracts.

Committee Chairperson, Remember Mutale, said the system has failed to incorporate some sections of the intended beneficiaries because of unavailability of internet services in some places and some people’s limited knowledge on how to use internet.

Speaking today when the committee visited Kitwe City Council to assess the performance of the SI, Mr Mutale said there is need to revisit the legislation to ensure that everyone eligible is able to access the CDF money as planned by government.

And Kitwe City Council Town Clerk, Patrick Kambita, said the system is segregates those with limited knowledge on how to use the internet and those in places where there are no internet services.

Mr Kambita however said the GEPS is quick and cost effective.