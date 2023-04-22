Leaders Power Dynamos are out to close in on their first league title in 12 years as they face Nchanga Rangers in the away FAZ Super Division match at Nchanga Stadium.
Power just need six points from the remaining five matches to win the league title.
Power and Nchanga clash heads in the round 30 match in Chingola.
The Kitwe outfits have a ten point lead at the top of the table with 55 points in 29 matches.
Nchanga, who are two places above relegation, are number 13 on the table with 35 points.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 30
22/04/2023
Nchanga Rangers- Power Dynamos
Buildcon -Kabwe Warriors
Red Arrows – FC Muza
Prison Leopards – Nkwazi
Green Buffaloes – Zesco United
Forest Rangers – Lumwana Radiants
Zanaco – Kansanshi Dynamos
23/04/2023
Chambishi – Napsa Stars
Nkana – Green Eagles