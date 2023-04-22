Leaders Power Dynamos are out to close in on their first league title in 12 years as they face Nchanga Rangers in the away FAZ Super Division match at Nchanga Stadium.

Power just need six points from the remaining five matches to win the league title.

Power and Nchanga clash heads in the round 30 match in Chingola.

The Kitwe outfits have a ten point lead at the top of the table with 55 points in 29 matches.

Nchanga, who are two places above relegation, are number 13 on the table with 35 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 30

22/04/2023

Nchanga Rangers- Power Dynamos

Buildcon -Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows – FC Muza

Prison Leopards – Nkwazi

Green Buffaloes – Zesco United

Forest Rangers – Lumwana Radiants

Zanaco – Kansanshi Dynamos

23/04/2023

Chambishi – Napsa Stars

Nkana – Green Eagles