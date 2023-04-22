Presidential Advisor on Health Roma Chilengi State House has expressed concern with the high numbers of disease outbreaks in Northern Province.

Professor Chilengi who is also Director General for Zambia National Public Health Institute says the province has recorded a number of a diseases outbreak that needs quick intervention from all stakeholders.

Professor Chilengi says government with its cooperating partners is working day and night in trying to find ways of curbing the outbreaks the province is recording.

He further noted that most of the diseases which the province is recording are waterborne related.

He also observed that sexually transmitted diseases are now escalating in the province, saying that government needs to move in to see how best it can mitigate the diseases.

Prof. Chilengi however expressed gratitude to the province for being proactive and for responding quickly whenever they receive the report of an outbreak.

And Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao thanked State House for coming to the aid of the province in the fight against the outbreaks.

Mr Mbao noted that currently, the province is still recording cases of Cholera, Scabies, Rabies, Syphilis, and Malaria which are on the increase.

He says his office is working hand in hand with the office of the Provincial Health Director in ensuring that personnel is sent to places where there is an outbreak.

Mr Mbao further thanked the ZNPHI for donating two water purifiers to the province in helping in purifying water in Mpulungu and Nsama Districts where there is cholera outbreak.