By BENEDICT TEMBO

Former Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Solomon Mumbi (rtd) has urged Zambians to learn about their country’s history.

Lt Gen Mumbi says history helps citizens understand their origins and where they are headed.

He made the remarks yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Zambia Army Commander’s Military Assistant Brigadier General Jethrow Chipili and Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Directorate Director Colonel Martin Kalaluka Liyungu.

Lt Gen Mumbi, a graduate of the Irish Army Officer Cadet School, held the position of Army Commander between 1997 and 1999.

He was one of the first six officer cadets the Zambia Army sent to that country for military training between 1967 and 1969.

Lt Gen Mumbi trained in Ireland, alongside Major Michael Chikoti (rtd), Maj Emmanuel Chisha, Brig Gen Weston Chanda (late), Captain Michael Zulu, and Major John Munthali.

Other officers that trained at the same school include Brigadier General Idi Hachanga, Brig Gen John Banda, Brig Gen Oliver Mubita (rtd), Col Erwin Mumbi, Col Killian Kaila, Col Chrispin Kanjungu, Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Mutinta, Captain John Chiyaze Luyako (rtd), Lieutenant Kwalombota Mate, and Mr Chishimba Tate (late).

Notable in other intakes are Big Gen Justus Sichuunga, Col Dick Chibuye, Col Savian Chali, Col Langford Phiri, Lt Col Robert Simutende, Lt Col Gabriel Chabwe, Lt Col Harrison Hastings Chifwaya Matibini (late), Maj Jabulani Lungu, Capt Lovesone Mutakela and Capt Steven Maimisa.

In addition, Lt Gen Mumbi was the second artillery officer to be Army Commander, after Lt Gen Garry Kalenge, who was in office from 1987–1990, and before Lt Gen Sitali Alibuzwi, who is still serving in the similar capacity.

He later became Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia and Ambassador to the African Great Lakes region.