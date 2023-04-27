By BENEDICT TEMBO

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has said the expanded and modernized meteorological observation infrastructure will support and contribute to early warnings.

Speaking when he launched the installation of 120 automatic weather stations at Nangoma Secondary School in Mumbwa District of Central Province, Mr Nzovu said multi-hazard early warnings simultaneously address flooding, storms and other major hazards.

“Long before such hazards arise, early warning information prepares those at risk as well as those who may be involved in providing assistance so that they will be prepared when warnings sound,” he said.

Mr Nzovu added that the expanded and modernised observation network will enhance the monitoring and measuring of the weather, climate and the environment to support among others, sustainable generation and management of the hydropower and other renewable energy facilities and improve agriculture productivity.

It will also strengthen water resource management, provide timely and usable early warning information; support climate change adaptation and enhance, environmental management and pollution monitoring.

“Furthermore, the expanded and modernized meteorological infrastructure will support resilience building in communities and climate sensitive sectors in our economy,” he said.

Mr Nzovu said the installation of the 120 automatic weather stations launched today has been done through the Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD) project with support from the World Bank at US$3.8 million.

“This is indeed a huge investment to support climate change adaptation and resilience building as outlined under the environmental sustainability pillar in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP),” he said.

He added that as the ministry responsible for meteorological services, one of its goals is to provide timely weather and climate information and products for sustainable development in the various sectors of the economy.

Mr Nzovu said the implementation of the programme to expand and modernise meteorological observation infrastructure across the country is a demonstration of the fulfilment of commitments of the government made to the Zambian citizens.

“This is one of the ways that this government wants to strengthen early warning systems to aid disaster responses and preparedness as well as support the country’s adaptation to climate change for sustainable development,” he said.

Mr Nzovu said the installation of automatic weather stations in all the districts brings the new dawn government one step closer to adapting to climate change, in line with sustainable Development Goal number 13, which urges “taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”.

“In addition, the expanded and modernised meteorological observation infrastructure will support and contribute to early warnings for all initiative, launched by UN secretary-general António Guterres and endorsed at COP(Conference of Parties) 27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh in 2022. The 120 automatic weather stations will be used to monitor the meteorological factors in agricultural planting, which is conducive to improving farmers’ defense against meteorological disasters, speeding up the promotion of new varieties, reducing blind investment and effectively improving economic benefits,” he said.

Mr Nzovu said Nangoma area in Mumbwa district has been chosen for the launch because it is one of the areas in the country which is vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather and climate events such as floods and droughts.

He said Mumbwa and surrounding areas as well as many other areas across the country experiences recurrent flash floods and flooding which affect many communities.

“You may further wish to note that the rainfall received in the Mumbwa, Nangoma catchment area contributes significantly to the Itezhi-Tezhi hydropower station and subsequently to the 900 MW Kafue Gorge Upper and the 750mw Kafue Gorge Lower hydro-power stations,” Mr Nzovu said.