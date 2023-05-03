The government has assured citizens that the mealie meal being imported and destined for the foreign market is safe for human consumption.

Speaking yesterday morning on 5FM Tuesday’s edition of the Burning Issue Programme, Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana said the mealie meal poses no danger to people as the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), whose core business is to regulate genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the country has certified the mealie meal safe.

“The NBA has communicated that the mealie meal being imported and destined for export is safe for human consumption both within and beyond Zambia ‘s borders,” he said.

Mr. Kawana said the mealie imported is meant for export in order to satisfy the foreign market and secure the local market. Mr. Kawana revealed that Zambia and South Africa are the only countries in the region that have maize as the region has been negatively affected by climatic conditions hence it depending on the two countries.

He further said that Zambia boasts of the cheapest maize and mealie meal in the region prompting other countries to buy their maize and mealie from Zambia thereby creating an artificial shortage.

“To secure our local market, we allowed for the importation of mealie meal from South Africa so that we satisfy the international market which is highly dependent on the Zambian market,” Mr. Kawana said.

He said the imported mealie meal is strictly for exports and not for local consumption as it is expensive.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana dispelled allegations that government through the Registrar of Societies plans to deregister the opposition Patriotic Front. He charged that the PF has failed to comply with the rules as required at the Registrar of Societies.

He cited the incomplete documentation attached to the Office Bearers of the party such as Green National Registration Card and Security Clarence.

He appealed to the PF to do the right thing by complying with the requirements as stipulated in the Societies Act governing the operations of political parties.

On the NAPSA partial withdraw of pension, Mr. Kawana said is was a promise made by President Hakainde Hichilema while in opposition and what has transpired is the fulfilment of the promise.

“NAPSA partial withdrawal of pension was not done for appeasement but to allow people to get what they have worked for while they are still energetic enabling them to invest.”

He assured citizens that the NAPSA system is constantly being monitored and upgraded to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the disbursement of partial benefits.