Former Zambia and Nchanga Rangers forward Stone Nyirenda has rallied Brave as they fight to stay afloat in the FAZ Super Division with three matches left in the season.

In his address to Nchanga players in Chingola, Nyirenda said he expects Nchanga to post good results in their last three league games.

Mkango played for Nchanga between 1985 and 1987 before trekking to Belgium for a lengthy professional stint.

“I expect nothing but positive results in all the remaining games at home and away. My prayer is that as I head back to Belgium, the team will collect the points needed to survive relegation,” Nyirenda said.

“This Club is very big and you should consider it a privilege to be here. You need to be united as a team and each one of you should have a high level of discipline in order to be successful in your career,” he said.

According to Nchanga Media Officer Andrew Ukwimi, Nyirenda exchanged notes with the club president Shachinda on several issues pertaining to Nchanga’s future.

“We are motivating the boys and the technical bench as we play the remaining crucial games so that we can remain in the Super Division,” Shachinda said.

Nchanga Rangers Head Coach Aggrey Chiyangi expressed gratitude to Nyirenda and club icon Patrick Nkhata for checking on the team.

“I am convinced that you still care for the Club as shown by your visit to motivate the boys. We are extremely grateful for this,” Chiyangi said.