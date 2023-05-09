Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has saluted the underachieving Kitwe giant for finally winning the FAZ Super Division title with two matches left in the season.

Power won Super League after thumping Forest Rangers 2-0 away in Ndola on Saturday to also qualify for the CAF Champions League.

It is Power’s first league title since 2011 plus a runners-up finish in 2014.

In a post-match comment, Chipepo said he was very happy to win the league with Power Dynamos.

Power will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League next season.

He said Power must continue improving ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.

“There is still room for improvement.I am still learning so I cannot tell you that I am going to win four or eight titles,” Chipepo said.

“For now I am comfortable and happy with what I have achieved. So hopefully if I improve, I am hoping for better things to come,” he said.

This is Power’s seventh Super League title as the fight to catch record league champions Nkana, who boast of 13 titles.