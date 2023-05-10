South African coastal city of Durban is buzzing as thousands of delegates attend the 2023 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI), the continent’s premier tourism trade show hosted at the iconic Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre this week.

The highly anticipated Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 is back after hiatus caused by Covid-19 and figures have shown that participation is almost reaching pre-COVID-19 levels.

With over 21 African countries participating including Zambia, showcasing over 350 tourism products, this year’s event is vibrant and represents a diverse representation of Africa’s tourism industry offering a vast array of unique and exciting offerings that the continent has to offer.

The 2023 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba will bring together stakeholders from across the tourism industry ecosystem, from no less than 1000 buyers, just under 1000 exhibitors, destination marketing bodies, hotel groups, airlines, tour operators, and 10 African tourism boards.

Organised by SA Tourism, Africa’s Travel Indaba aims to facilitate networking and business opportunities within the African tourism industry, all with the shared goal of aiding the much-needed recovery of our sector.

With a focus on collaboration, the event serves as a crucial platform for industry professionals to come together, share insights, and forge partnerships that will drive growth.

Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille officially opened the trade show on Tuesday with the ringing of the bell to symbolise the commencement of trading.

“We are determined to drive the recovery of the tourism industry and to ensure that we continue to contribute to creating jobs and grow the continent’s economy. It is vital that we work together to promote Africa as a preferred tourist destination for both leisure tourism and business events.

Minister de Lille said the public and private sectors must unite to showcase the continent’s diverse offerings and leverage technology, spur innovation, and create memorable experiences for visitors.

“The trade show provides an opportunity for face-to-face interactions, networking, sharing ideas, and forging partnerships that will enhance the industry’s recovery, particularly after the COVID-19 lockdowns and disruptions to the greater global tourism industry,” she said.

“We are ready to welcome the world to the Zulu Kingdom and let our story shine through our rich history, meandering mountains, authentic Zulu culture, our renowned World Heritage sites and vibrant city nightlife,” said KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

“As the province of KwaZulu-Natal, we are ready to show the world that the province is still their most loved destination and will showcase many of the great products and developments that have come into the market since we last met. Our magnificent province is indeed a safe destination in which to enjoy a well-needed getaway, either along the beautiful coastal shores or in one of many game reserves surrounded by magnificent wildlife and tranquil nature. I would like to encourage delegates attending Africa’s Travel Indaba, to plan to take some time after the event to visit areas of the province and experience our tourism products, restaurants, cuisine, nightlife, great weather, hospitable people and rich history and culture,” Siboniso Duma, the KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs.

“We know that Africa’s Travel Indaba has an immense impact on the South African economy and its people, and we look forward to the positive outcomes that the 2023 edition brings,” said Ms. de Lille.

Durban was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2022’ by voters of World Travel Awards.