Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Educational Services Joel Kamoko says government is committed to promoting education as a key sector for national development.

Mr Kamoko says the donation of classroom structures by the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints has come at a better time when the government in 2022 introduced the free education policy from early childhood education to grade twelve.

He said this when he graced the handover ceremony of the Shifwankula primary and Secondary school infrastructure in Mungule area in Chibombo District.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the free education policy has enabled every child to be provided with an opportunity to access free education.

Mr Kamoko further stated that his Ministry is delighted to have partners like the church of Jesus Christ of the latter-Day Saints working with the government of the republic of Zambia in supporting such projects so that free education is indeed well realised.

He disclosed that the church has so far been responding positively to requests many schools have made to them.

“Both primary and secondary schools have benefited greatly. At Shifwankula primary school,the church has completed the construction of a one by three and a one by six classroom block, two ablution blocks for both boys and girls: and a donation of 500 double seater desks. The secondary school has also benefited through the rehabilitation of two classroom blocks,” he said.

Mr Kamoko added that the church has been supporting the Ministry of Education since 2019 and has supported schools in Chibombo, Chilanga, Chongwe and Lusaka Districts.

He disclosed the pending Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which is expected to be signed soon between the church and my ministry.

He further disclosed that the document is currently undergoing final scrutiny by the ministry of justice and once that process is completed, the MOU will then be signed by the two parties.

“Among the potential benefits, the signed MOU will enable the church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints to widen the scope of school infrastructure support to a much broader scale,” he said.

And Chibombo District Education Board Secretary Franklins Musakula said his office is humbled for the gesture which will aid to mitigate strides in meeting the eighth National Development goal.

Mr Musakula highlighted that this can only be attained once cooperating partners such as the church and other stakeholders work together in coming up with initiatives like the one whose handover we are witnessing today.

He expressed gratitude to the church of Jesus Christ of Latter – Day Saints, as their cooperating partner for fostering development through their endless support to the school and the community at large.