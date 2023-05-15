JAIN Group of institutions of India has pledged to train a hundred thousand Zambian teachers in digital technology.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima commented on JAIN Group of Institutions for the timely partnership, especially with the introduction of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) subjects in schools.

In a speech read for him by Ministry of Education Universities Director Amos Mumba, during the launch, Mr Syakalima noted the urgent need to train staff with the latest technology to enhance efficiency and service delivery to pupils across the country.

The Minister acknowledged that it is such training that contributes to mindset change, computer literacy amongst teachers and efficiency in the education sector, while responding to the call for digital transformation to enhance Zambia’s economic development.

He pointed out the keen interest by President Hakainde Hichilema in the JAIN group of Institutions resourcefulness to conduct digital training for teachers across the country.

And, Mr Sykalima commended the African Nations Poverty Fund President Tresford Chomba for facilitating the partnership between the government and the JAIN group of Institutions to ensure the promotion and provision of quality education.

“This kind of engagement will surely benefit our people. The collaboration between African Nations Poverty Fund and JAIN University has brought relief to our citizens who have been awarded special scholarships under the vice chancellor’s scholarship program,” Mr Sykalima stated.

He assured that his office will work closely with the African Nations Poverty Fund and JAIN University to identify teachers who will immediately enroll with JAIN Group of institutions digital education.

The Minister was grateful to JAIN Group through the African Nations Poverty Fund for enhancing the provision of free tertiary education in Zambia.

JAIN University Founder Chenraj Roychand said that the partnership is not only about supporting the provision of affordable tertiary education but to also empower Zambians so that they are self-reliant and reduce poverty.

Dr Roychand noted that the country’s economy has been growing steadily thus the need to create an ecosystem of setting up empowerment opportunities that are globally accepted.

He disclosed that in addition to the thousands of teachers to be trained through the online mode, the institution will also set up a skills training centre to increase the human capital of Zambia.

Dr Roychand noted that Zambia has the potential for mass production of goods and services if only the right expertise are made available, which is what the partnership is about.