The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says bribery remains a huge challenge in both public and private institutions. ACC Acting Northern Regional Manager Lackson Daka says this is despite the reduction of the bribery index from 10.9 percent in 2019 to 10.1 percent in 2022.

He says the 2022 Zambia Bribe Payers’ Index (ZBPI) survey findings show that the overall bribery index was reduced by 0.8 percent. Mr Daka said this today at the dissemination of the 2022 Zambia Bribe Payers’ Index survey report findings in Kasama district.

He said that the reduction of bribery is a manifestation of the efforts government has put in place to reduce corruption. He says some measures put in place include rolling out integrity committees,introduction of corruption prevention practices like service charters,conflict of interest guidelines and codes of conduct in public institutions.

He says the fight against corruption is a mammoth task which requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders. He has since appealed to all government departments to ensure that they establish integrity committees and make them functional.