Former Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo, has issued a stern warning to the Zambian government, stating that if the challenges surrounding operations at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) are not resolved by June this year, the people in the affected region will organize massive protests against the government. Lusambo expressed his concern over the lack of progress in addressing the issues faced by these mines, wondering where the solutions promised by President Hichilema during his time in opposition have gone.

Lusambo highlighted the significant suffering endured by the people in the region due to the non-operation of Mopani and KCM. He emphasized that this dire situation has led to growing discontent among the locals, a sentiment he discovered through his interactions with the affected community.

In addition to his warning, Lusambo announced that he intends to instruct his lawyers to appeal for the removal of certain benefits granted to the president from the constitution, deeming them overly restrictive. This move suggests his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs and his determination to address perceived imbalances.

Furthermore, Lusambo called on President Hichilema to appoint former President Edgar Lungu as a special envoy to China, aiming to restore the strained relations between the two nations. Lusambo argued that despite the government’s reluctance to admit it, Zambia’s relations with China have deteriorated since the Patriotic Front (PF) regime. By suggesting Lungu as a capable envoy, Lusambo believes that his predecessor’s experience and previous interactions with China make him the most suitable candidate for this crucial role.

The former Kabushi MP stressed the urgency of reestablishing strong ties with China, emphasizing its significance in addressing Zambia’s current debt restructuring efforts. Lusambo expressed concerns that without a special envoy, President Hichilema’s visit to China might not be taken seriously, especially given his previous visits to Western countries.

Additionally, Lusambo highlighted the importance of prioritizing governance over politics for the benefit of the majority of Zambians. He suggested that President Hichilema can learn from the governance practices of former President Edgar Lungu, who had significant experience in government before assuming the presidency.