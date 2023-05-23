Hon Given Lubinda, Vice President of the Patriotic Front (PF), strongly criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and his government for what he termed as “reckless expenditure.” The statement comes in response to an invitation by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for a ceremony where President Hichilema is scheduled to hand over Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Project Monitoring Motor Vehicles to various councils.

The event, slated for Wednesday, 24th May, 2023 at the Zambia Agricultural Showgrounds in Lusaka, has drawn sharp criticism from Lubinda, who claims that the government’s decision to spend a significant amount of money on a motor vehicle handover ceremony is irresponsible given the country’s current economic challenges.

Lubinda pointed out that Zambia is grappling with severe economic stress, including a lack of liquidity, rising youth unemployment, critical shortages of medicines and medical supplies in healthcare facilities, rising inflation, and an escalating cost of living. Against this backdrop, he argues that the government should prioritize allocating resources to address these pressing issues rather than indulging in unnecessary expenditures.

The Vice President of the Patriotic Front also expressed concern over what he sees as an unbalanced distribution of the motor vehicles, claiming that the majority have been allocated to United Party for National Development (UPND)-controlled councils in Southern and Western Provinces. According to Lubinda, out of a total of 70 vehicles, 56 have been given to UPND-controlled councils, with only nine allocated to PF-controlled councils and eight to independent-controlled councils in the other provinces.

Lubinda argued that such distribution violates Article 147 of the Constitution of Zambia, which demands equitable distribution and application of national resources to all regions and citizens without favoritism or preference. Accusing President Hichilema and his government of discrimination and regional bias, Lubinda described their actions as divisive, ethnic, unpatriotic, and highly polarizing.

He further claimed that Hichilema’s alleged divisive behavior extends beyond the distribution of vehicles, permeating all aspects of government business, including job appointments and contract allocations. Lubinda cited the recent recruitment of Eagle Holdings Limited, owned by the Zambia National Service (ZNS), where he alleges that individuals from a specific region were favored. Lubinda warned that such actions based on ethnicity and regionalism could sow disunity and division, posing a threat to the unity of Zambia as One Zambia One Nation.