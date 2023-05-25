Forest Rangers midfielder Cephas Mulombwa is sure they are winning Saturday’s 2023 ABSA Cup final against FC MUZA at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Forest and Muza are eyeing their first ABSA Cup trophy.

Mulombwa has told the club media that the ABSA Cup is coming to Ndola.

“We are fighting as a team.We are ready,” the attacking midfielder said.

“Everyone is eager to win the cup. The trophy is coming to Dola Hill. The Cup is coming to Ndola,” he said.

The 2023 ABSA CUP leading goal scorer said he is determined to bag the golden boot, player of the match and player of the tournament accolades.