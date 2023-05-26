The President of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe, has raised concerns about the Zambian government’s failure to provide a clear and honest explanation for the critical shortage of drugs and medical equipment in the country’s health centers, clinics, and hospitals.

According to Dr. M’membe, despite the government’s claim of allocating substantial resources to the health sector, it has openly acknowledged the existence of a crisis without offering a satisfactory explanation. He suggests that vested business interests play a significant role in the ongoing shortage, alleging that the government is unwilling to procure drugs from a local supplier who already has the needed medication available.

Dr. M’membe criticizes what he perceives as political posturing and blame-shifting, asserting that such tactics do not effectively address the issue at hand. He emphasizes the severe consequences of drug and equipment shortages, including increased out-of-pocket costs for patients, higher rates of drug errors, adverse events, and potentially even mortality.

The Socialist Party President highlights the poor health outcomes in Zambia, particularly the high number of maternal and infant deaths. He argues that prioritizing the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and ensuring swift access to drugs listed in the Essential Drugs List are crucial steps toward resolving the shortage and achieving universal health coverage for all citizens.

Dr. M’membe’s statement points to the need for the government to address the drug and equipment shortage in Zambia’s healthcare system. By providing transparent explanations and taking concrete actions to rectify the situation, the government can work towards improving healthcare outcomes and demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the Zambian people.