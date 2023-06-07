By Peters Bwalya

Introduction

The recent arrest and prolonged detention of Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, a former state house special advisor to the president of Zambia, on charges of possession of articles for terrorism, has raised concerns among civil society organizations and legal experts. With Dr. Zimba being held in custody for over ten days without being taken to court, questions are being raised regarding the adherence to due process and the protection of human rights. This article explores the different perspectives surrounding Dr. Zimba’s case and the implications it has for the rule of law in Zambia.

Police Spokesperson’s Statement:

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has clarified that it is not the mandate of the police to take a suspect directly to court but rather the responsibility of the national prosecution authority. Furthermore, Hamoonga mentioned that the charge Dr. Zimba is facing is non-bailable, indicating that he may not be eligible for release on bail while awaiting trial.

Expert Opinion:

However, an expert in legal matters argues that Dr. Zimba and the three other individuals arrested with him should be eligible for bail. The expert highlights that the offense allegedly occurred in 2021, while the amendment to the Anti-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Act, which introduced non-bailable charges, only took place in 2023. According to the expert, retroactively applying the 2023 amendment to offenses committed prior to its enactment would require explicit authorization by law.

SACCORD’s Appeal:

The Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has expressed concern over the delay in taking Dr. Zimba to court. SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe emphasizes that Dr. Zimba is still considered a suspect and has not been found guilty of any crime. Cheembe appeals to the police to uphold the principles of justice and promptly bring Dr. Zimba to court to defend himself.

Mr Cheembe further highlights President Hakainde Hichilema’s emphasis on thorough investigations before arrests to protect individuals’ human rights. However, in Dr. Zimba’s case, the extended period of incarceration without being granted bail or taken to court raises concerns about the violation of his right to justice.

Zambians for Unity Peace and Development’s Reaction:

The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development organization expresses sadness and disappointment over Dr. Zimba’s continued detention without being presented in court. The organization’s president, Ronnie Jeremy, criticizes the authorities for keeping Dr. Zimba in custody for more than the stipulated 48 hours without a court appearance. Jeremy views this as an abuse of authority and a violation of both the Zambian constitution and Dr. Zimba’s human rights.

Mr Jeremy also points out the contradiction between the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and the extended detention of Dr. Zimba. He calls for adherence to policy pronouncements made by President Hichilema, urging law enforcement agencies to either release Dr. Zimba on bond or bring him to court so that he can apply for bail.

Conclusion:

The case of Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, who faces charges related to possession of articles for terrorism, has ignited concerns about the delayed court appearance and extended incarceration without bail. As civil society organizations and legal experts raise questions about the adherence to due process and the protection of human rights, it remains crucial for the authorities to address these concerns promptly. Upholding the principles of justice and ensuring fair treatment of suspects is vital for maintaining the rule of law and preserving the constitutional rights of individuals in Zambia.