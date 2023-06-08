Defending champions Zambia will kick off their 2023 COSAFA Cup campaign with a match against Malawi on July 6 at the King Zwelithini Stadium

Zambia and Malawi are in Group B alongside Seychelles and Comoros.

Seychelles and Comoros will face off in the other Group B fixture on July 6.

According to CASAFA Media, Eswatini and Botswana will kick-off the 2023 COSAFA Cup when they clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium in a Group A fixture at 15h00 CAT on July 5.

“That opening match will be followed by a meeting of old rivals as hosts South Africa take on Namibia at the same venue at 18h00, providing an intriguing opening day to the best regional competition in Africa. The semifinals will be staged on July 14 as the winner of Group B takes on the top side in Group C, while the winner of Group A meets the best placed runner-up from across the three pools,” COSAFA said.

“The third-place play-off is on July 16 at 15h00, with the final on the same day at the King Zwelithini Stadium from 18h00.”

