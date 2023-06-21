The Lusaka South MFEZ has announced that it has concluded a USD 6.5 million investment deal by Java Foods Limited.

Java Foods Limited is a local Zambian Registered company and is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of branded nutritious food products, made from locally sourced raw materials for the southern African market.

It was founded by Lawyer Monica Musonda.

Java produces instant pastas, cereal and seasonings including household names like Ezzie Noodles.

The Company intends to set up a modern factory at a total project cost of USD 6.5 Million and is set to create more than 200 jobs.

The factory will occupy a 4.76-hectares of land and is positioned to service local, regional and international markets.

LSMFEZ Corporate Affairs Manager Alice Schultz said the Zone is delighted to host this investment and is happy to report the progress made in furthering Zambia’s agenda for economic diversification, wealth and job creation.

Ms Schultz said LS MFEZ has created over 31,000 jobs from inception with a record of about 3,373 jobs in quarter 1 of 2023.

She said the Zone has a total of 98 companies approved and is currently hosting 22 operational companies with the remainder either at construction phase or obtaining sector approvals.

“Construction activities have peaked in the last 24 months and traffic within the facility is at an all-time high. As the Zone works towards this agenda, we encourage both local and foreign investors interested in the development of commercial facilities, research, and development as well as residential developments to register their interest with urgency while land is still available.”

“We are happy to report that in 2022 the zone completely exhausted its quota assigned to industrial development and is currently working to ensure that all allocated investors begin construction. Focus areas for 2023 include the development of shopping malls, vertical cities, studio apartments, recreational facilities which will include water sports, and an artificial beach as well as a golf course.”